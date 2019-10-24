Dancing with the Stars 2019 pulls in over $300,000

Dancers Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens won the People’s Choice award, raising $57,370. They were choreographed by Alyssa Young. The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing With the Stars fundraising event was Friday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. At the end of the night, all the dance moves meant that $208,355 was raised to provide help for neighbors who are struggling. The amount topped the $184,000 raised last year by about $23,000, United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Michelle Rotellini announced.(Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)