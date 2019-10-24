Dancing with the Stars 2019 pulls in over $300,000

The United Way’s Dancing with the Stars, held on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, was a huge success.
“Season Eight of Dancing with the Stars was our biggest one yet! I’m very grateful to the dancers and choreographers who worked so hard, the volunteers who made it a perfect and beautiful night for everyone, our sponsors who helped under-write many of the expenses and our amazing community who contributed to the teams and bought tickets to the event,” says Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of United Way.
Six couples: Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters, Jane Price and Bob Canter, Marie Blackwell and Matt Hamilton, Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens, Dewana Waters Grillot and Dr. EJ Salon and Lindsay Oliver and Luke Lively together raised $208,355.
Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens raised the most money at $57,370 followed by second place winners, Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters who raised $49,330.
Adding ticket and table sales to this brings the total gross revenue of the event to an epic amount of $344,671, Rotellini said.
Overall expenses for the event were right on budget at $80,287 resulting in a net profit of $264,384 that will be used to fund our agency partners. Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the town of Bluefield, Virginia.
“The money we raise allows the United Way to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community,” Rotellini added.