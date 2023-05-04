beckley, w.va. – South-Central West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present Sharing the Victory banquet at Tamarack on Tuesday, May 9, featuring former WVU kicker and academic All-American Casey Legg and Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.
A meet and greet will be from 6-6:30 p.m. with the program and meal to follow. Tickets are $100 and $750 for a table sponsor with eight seats.
For more details, call Bret Floyd at 304-731-5176 or email bfloyd@fca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.