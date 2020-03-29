Cycling season to begin in the Greenbrier Valley

As spring approaches, the cyclists of the Greenbrier Valley Bicycle Club (GVBC) will soon be out on the roadways along with area motorists and would like the community to know a little bit about the group.
Who are they?
The organization is made up of your fellow neighbors, friends, business owners, co-workers and overall contributing members of the community at large. It is made up of all shapes, sizes, fitness levels and ranges in age from 20 to 70.
Why are they cycling on the roads?
There are many reasons for cycling: health benefits from cardiovascular exercise, improved overall physical fitness, stress reduction, experiencing the scenic beauty of the Greenbrier Valley by bike and, last but not least, the wonderful camaraderie of sharing the joy of cycling with others.
What else does the bike club do?
The GVBC has been in existence for 13 years. In addition to sharing a passion for cycling, they hold occasional bike fairs for youth to teach bike safety and bike skills, give out helmets and award a few bicycles to those in attendance. Every December, club members donate a dozen or more bikes and helmets to the local Toys for Tots via the Greenbrier Valley Fitness Center which are then distributed to area youth. The organized cycling event held for 10 consecutive years — The Wheels of Hope — attracts cyclists from several other states and generated funds used to support community members with cancer survivorship. Other club projects include placing an artistic bike rack in front of the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center in Lewisburg several years ago and, in the near future, erecting a bike station on the Greenbrier River Trail.
Riding a bicycle is not without risks and the group does all that it can to minimize these risks such as wearing brightly colored clothing and putting lights on the bikes to enhance visibility to motorists while out on the roadways. The group does its best to stay close to the right edge of the roadway as much as possible yet poor road surfaces such as ruts, potholes and other road hazards sometimes prevent them from doing so.
In general, the safety rule for passing a cyclist on the road is to allow for three feet of space between your vehicle and the bike. It’s not only West Virginia law, it’s also the neighborly thing to do. Group members appreciate the patience and consideration of motorists in sharing the road.