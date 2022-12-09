Hunter Ventress decided he wanted to be a barber when he was 14.
“I was 12 when I went to a barbershop for the first time, and I thought it was the coolest thing,” he said on a recent work day.
Yes, his shop.
A week ago Thursday, Ventress’ dream became a reality as he celebrated a soft opening of his very own barbershop, Knife River Barber Co. in the Red Oaks Shopping Center of Ronceverte.
Ventress graduated from Boise Barber College in Idaho before working for several different barbershops and learning about the business. He moved back to West Virginia in July to be closer to family and a slower-paced life. After unsuccessfully looking for work at other shops, he decided it was the opportune time to do what he had always wanted to do.
Ventress got to work finding a space and did all the design work for the logo and the store.
“When you’re looking for a barber shop, you’re trying to feel the vibe and see how they treat people,” he said. “When I was designing everything, I wanted it to feel old school and modern. And a family-friendly place for kids.”
Ventress created a price list sign from sheet metal he bought at Tractor Supply. He also designed and produced T-shirts, hoodies, stickers and cozies with the store’s logo, which are for sale.
Most importantly, he wanted the space to have a comfortable, welcoming vibe.
"In this crazy world, there needs to be a place where people can go and feel like they’re welcome and be with the community and see other people.”
Ventress plans to celebrate with a grand opening on Jan. 3. There will be raffle giveaways, Facebook giveaways and “whatever we can do to make things fun,” he said.
In the meantime, to make an appointment, call 304-989-7763.
