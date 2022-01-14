Crys Matthews

Carnegie Hall presents “Calling Them In” at the Wild Bean in downtown Lewisburg at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“Calling Them In” is a frank discussion about some of the challenges of activism in the 21st century. Crys Matthews will discuss how she, as an activist, continues to walk the walk. This is a free event and open to the public.

This event is in conjunction with Carnegie Hall’s first Mainstage Performance of 2022, which features Matthews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in the renovated Hamilton Auditorium.

For more information call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

