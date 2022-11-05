Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Aug. 22, 2005. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I love the comic strip “BC.” Frequently, a little Stone Age guy dives into a dictionary to learn the meaning of a new word or phrase. The definition always provides a humorous insight into human nature. For example, this week, the term was “conflict of interest — when your undertaker is also your life insurance salesman.”
Some of my own attitudes and some of the conversations in which I participated this week would lead me to give “BC” a tidbit of my own insight.
Criticism — the fine art of making yourself sound smarter, better or more important than someone else.
We all fall into it. We seem to live in such an age of discontent, and everybody’s an expert on everything.
Maybe it’s human nature. Maybe it’s tied to our survival instincts. Maybe it’s just plain old pride.
In looking at some of my own words and actions this week, I drew the following conclusions: Every negative comment I made was backed up by a bad attitude about someone or something. I also realized in every case I was standing outside an arena casting judgment on someone who was engaged in this wild competition we call life.
A speech I memorized for a high school civics class came to mind.
“It is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually try to do the deeds, who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victor nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt
The eloquence of the great orator was lost on the young teenage girl who got up and rattled off the words to earn a grade for a class.
Today, a woman who has known the game as both a competitor and spectator finally appreciates the message.
Every true accomplishment will involve some failure, and every competitor in the game has shortcomings and flaws.
At sporting events, we know the value of cheering for our teams or favorite players. We know how the energy of our encouragement can reach the ears of a tired athlete who’s about to give up. We cheer louder, knowing our cries of support have the power to urge that athlete to stay in the game and keep a winning attitude.
Why do we fail to realize that same principle works in the greatest game of all? Why do we see a person’s failures and immediately offer criticism and judgment? Why do we not seize the opportunity to send a positive message that we believe in them? Could it be we don’t really want them to succeed? Why do we feel better about ourselves when we have pointed out the worst in someone else?
Perhaps if we all became cheerleaders instead of critics, we would see more people overcome their character flaws.
And, at the same time, we would be overcoming one of the biggest flaws of our own.
