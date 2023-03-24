Combat naturally leads to conflict; it's almost a tautology.
The inherent drama that conflict brings can make for some of the most gripping stories ever told, and that sentiment still holds true with "Creed III," now playing at Marquee Cinemas.
"Creed III" was previewed in the column earlier in the year and is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who also stars in the film as Adonis Creed.
The premise of the film is that Adonis Creed, son of former boxing champion Apollo Creed, has retired and settled down in his role as a father and husband. He has a successful partnership running the old boxing gym with his trainer Duke and even has a champion, Felix Chavez, signed under contract. However, things in Creed's idyllic world are turned upside down when a childhood friend, Dame Anderson, is released from prison after an 18-year stint.
With few career prospects due to being freshly released from incarceration, Dame doesn't look to his childhood friend for a handout but instead asks for an opportunity to fight for the championship. This is just one of the many layers of conflict that the narrative deftly delivers because giving his friend that fight directly conflicts with Adonis' business as a prize-fighting promoter. It's at this turning point that Dame transitions from a sympathetic figure to an overtly antagonistic one.
The film carries with it a weight of realism due to the inclusion of real sports broadcasting elements such as ESPN coverage, fighter intros, and interviews. These elements also add to the growing tension between the two main characters as their personal and physical conflict plays out publicly. The fight scenes are also particularly praiseworthy as they feel like proper conclusions to well-realized character arcs.
The narrative themes are numerous, and the visual symbolism is striking. Adonis' story is one of learning to open up and communicate his feelings while Dame's primary antagonism is to question Adonis' legacy. Overall, "Creed III" manages to leverage the use of dramatic tension to accentuate the climactic physical confrontations that everyone is there to witness.
