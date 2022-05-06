I specialized in handmade cards as a child.
I remember folding my paper just so, designing and coloring the front and, in my best penmanship, wishing my mom, dad or grandparents a happy whatever day we were celebrating.
There was nothing unusual about that, I realize. Handmade cards, particularly from children, were common.
But I also decorated the back.
Actually, I drew a barcode, a crown and, in a possible copyright infringement, labeled each creation “Hallmark.”
This wasn’t something I came up with on my own, though.
Instead, I inherited this particular quirk from my dad, who did the exact same thing.
Even if he didn’t create the card himself, if he wasn’t able to get his hands on an actual Hallmark card, he scribbled out the other company and drew a crown.
This was just something I took for granted.
We were a Hallmark family and that was that.
You’d think I might have asked him why, though. Something like, “Hey, Daddy, what do we have against American Greetings?”
But, alas, it was a question I never asked.
Honestly, I didn’t know I didn’t know the answer until a few years after he passed away. I was sitting in my great-aunt’s living room one day as she recalled a long-ago birthday.
My dad was probably 4 or 5 and opening his presents and cards.
She said, “He just kind of tossed one to the side and made a face.”
When they asked him what was wrong, his response was matter of fact.
“Why bother if you don’t care enough to send the very best?”
It was the early 1950s and my kindergarten-aged dad had fallen prey to one of the most popular advertising slogans of all time.
I both laughed and cried when my aunt told me the story. It was like the unveiling of the great Oz or something.
I have a memory book with cards going back to elementary school.
It’s one of my most treasured belongings.
The days, months and years pass by.
The people who gifted the cards pass on.
Their sentiment remains.
Their handwriting. Their words. Their love.
They remain.
The last card my mom sent me is on the refrigerator. It was just a little “thinking of you” card.
The last card my dad made me is tucked away.
It was a birthday card.
The back, of course, featured a crown.
• • •
A new Hallmark store recently opened in the Crossroads Mall. We’re in a digital age, but the owners are banking on tradition winning out in the end.
I’m with them.
My mom sent me an e-card once. We both liked the card but decided we much preferred the old-fashioned method.
I tried to look at that card a few years after she sent it. I still had the email, but the link no longer worked.
It’s one of the only cards from my parents I no longer have.
I do, however, have a birthday card my great-great-aunt gave my great-grandmother in 1898. She then passed it to my dad in 1951.
Hallmark didn’t print its first cards until 1910, but it’s still special. In another 124 years, if handled with care, hopefully someone else will look on it with the same admiration.
And then the mystery of a hand-drawn crown will perplex a new generation.
