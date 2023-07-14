RICHWOOD, W.Va. – The annual Cranberry Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at Monongahela National Forest’s Cranberry Mountain Nature Center in Pocahontas County.
The day will kick off with a celebration of Smokey Bear’s 79th birthday at noon, with cake and punch and pictures with the birthday bear.
After lunch, activities and programs include learning about native fish and how firefighters put out wildland fires, and having the opportunity to make an ornament for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. Also, Roy Moose will present “Snakes of West Virginia” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
All activities are free.
“The Cranberry Fun Day is just that, a lot of fun,” said Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center director. “Come early, bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. It’s enjoyable for all ages.”
The nature center is located 14 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of W.Va. 39/55 and Forest Road 150 (Highland Scenic Highway). The nature center is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through fall.
For more information call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at 304-653-4826.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.