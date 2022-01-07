I grew up nestled in the old, protective, vibrant green hills of southern West Virginia. At night I find comfort in the noises in the nearby woods and the sight of stars blazing in the dark sky above.
Growing up in rural Appalachia has provided me with a lot of life skills, some quite different than the average 18-year-old high school senior. For example, I know how to maneuver around a herd of cows in the middle of the road without denting my car or arriving late to class. I also know that on any outing you can encounter anything from a turtle that may need help getting across the road, to a group of frisky rabbits hopping and bopping fearlessly to the other side. And, maybe most importantly, I’ve learned the importance and necessity of thinking ahead.
Now, I’m not talking about thinking ahead to graduation or college, although those are definitely important subjects. Instead, I’m talking about planning for little things, like trips to the store. I know this might not be a common practice for most teenagers, but most teenagers can probably drive to the grocery store in 10 minutes or less. It’s a 40-minute drive for me one way, so whenever I go, I’m sure to stock up. For example, if I’m debating over two flavors of ice cream, I always get both. I know I’ll be pleasantly surprised when I find that second carton hidden in the freezer before my next store visit.
Country folk have to be resourceful. This is something I learned pretty early on in life. We may not have everything right at our fingertips, but we know how to make do with what we’ve got and plan ahead for all of life’s important things, big and small. Living 40 minutes from store access may not always be convenient, but it sure has prepared me for the future, and I know the resourcefulness I’ve gained will help me later on in life.
I am here to share and explore with you my life in the Mountain State, as I share everything from what it’s like being a high school senior in West Virginia – during a global pandemic – to beginning my journey at a rural college.
I hope you stick around with me to explore all the cool quirks and perks that life has to offer.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com