COVID-19 questions have been weighing on the majority of Beckley residents. One of the main questions I receive is when antibody testing will be available and who will be able to request it. Below are a few of the questions and answers.
Question: What is an antibody?
Answer: An antibody is produced after a person has suffered a disease and the body has made this antibody which is part of the immune system’s defensive response.
Question: If I have the antibody to COVID-19 and I was never diagnosed with COVID-19, does that mean that I was an asymptomatic carrier or the illness I had in December could have been COVID-19?
Answer: Yes, either of those are possible.
Question: If I have a COVID-19 antibody, does this mean I will not get sick in the fall or winter?
Answer: No. This does not mean that if a person has the antibody to COVID-19 that they are not going to get the disease again or that their immune response is able to fight the disease fully, because we are still learning more each day. You must always protect yourself by washing your hands, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask.
COVID-19 is a NEW virus and we are still learning every day. Please stay safe and do not take risks.
— Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices — one in Beckley and one in Princeton.