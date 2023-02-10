At the center of the shopping plaza in front of Kroger is the city’s latest seafood restaurant, Fish Frenzy.
First cousins Said Elazaly and Elsayed Elazaly own the newest addition to the area’s dining experience, which received a Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony a week ago Friday.
The cousins are best known for running the successful Alfredo’s in Rainelle, but they were forced to shut down due to the economic difficulties of the pandemic. The family is finding its rebirth in the place where they can first trace their roots – the sea.
“I was born in Egypt. I was working as a fisherman from the time I finished high school, then on an oil tanker. After that, I moved to the United States in 2007,” Said said.
His life story takes him around the world and gives him knowledge and experience that connoisseurs of seafood can appreciate.
“My dad, he was the chief cook on a container ship. He would travel all over the world,” Said said. From Egypt, to Canada, to the USA, to Rainelle and now back to Beckley, the Elazaly name carries with it the experience of having brushed elbows with so many different cultures.
Said insists he wouldn’t be here without myriad people who have helped him along the way.
“I got my help from all of these people. One of them is Bill Bell, another is Larry Harris, and my Godfather Fred Cobin, who is an electrician,” Said said.
“There’s a lot more, maybe too many for this story,” Said said with a laugh.
Elazaly’s first cousin, Elsayed Elazaly, described the family as “having many boats” where they grew up and “living in a big house in front of the river Nile.”
Catching, cooking and enjoying seafood are some of the oldest traditions known to mankind. Fish Frenzy carries this cultural tradition by bringing some of that history to areas that might not typically experience that heritage.
“The items that everyone likes are the grilled stuff, jumbo shrimp and oysters,” said Said. “We do our own breading for the fish and shrimp, and we even cook our own homemade tartar sauce."
“Right now, our special is the sea bass,” cousin Elsayed Elazaly interjected.
“Beckley is the most beautiful town I have lived in because everyone is so helpful here,” Said said. “When we flooded at Rainelle in 2017, the entire community came to help me. The mayor of Rainelle, Andrea Pendleton, helped to keep me there after the flood.”
Elazaly’s gratitude for the community that uplifted him is apparent in the passion he puts into Fish Frenzy, the latest addition to Beckley’s ever expanding list of places to eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.