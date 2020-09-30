At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a crowd gathered at Maxwell Baptist Church before parading their cars to Tolley Street where Earl and Bonnie Whitener, both 88, have lived for over 50 years.
Friends, family, fellow church members and others blared their horns and cheered for the couple in celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary.
As the spectacle drove past, the Whitener’s sat in their rocking chairs and enjoyed the view from the porch.
“We thought the parade is so cool and a kind thing for people to do," Earl said. "We are thrilled that people would take interest in it.”
The drive-by parade was organized by the Whitener’s only daughter, Suzy Belcher, and Sarah Adkins, who attends church with the couple and has been a friend of the family for years.
Following the emergence of Covid-19, Belcher and Adkins knew they had to find a creative way to commemorate the anniversary and eventually decided that a parade — complete with yard signs, banners and balloons — was the solution.
“This is a great thing to celebrate,” Adkins said. “They’re an awesome couple. They laugh and kid with each other and their relationship is a role model for all marriages.”
Belcher was unavailable for comment.
According to Earl, he and Bonnie met in their ninth-grade home room.
“We just hit it off,” he shared, adding that they dated all through high school and married the September after their high school graduation.
When asked what it takes to make a marriage last seven decades, Whitener answered with ease.
“We have been together for 74 years. We just seemed to be made for each other," he said. "We never dated anybody else in high school, we were always active in church and the things that were important to her were important to me.
"We have this slogan we use, and the slogan is that ‘true love lasts.’”
Together Earl and Bonnie had five children, one of whom recently passed away, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
While Bonnie stayed home with the children, Earl worked at his father’s roofing business, which he took over following his father’s death in 1957. He ran the business until his retirement.
“We put this life together as a team,” Whitener said. “And we have been blessed.”
Throughout their marriage, both Earl and Bonnie taught classes at Beckley First Baptist Church.
Bonnie taught Women’s Ministry, while Earl taught Sunday School for 20 years, the adult class and the men’s class, which he taught for 50 years.
The two have been members of The Gideons International — “an Association of Christian Business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments” — for over 60 years and are also members of the Rotary Club.
They try to have their family together as often as possible and value the time they can all share together.
“We were always having a family function at Flat Top Lake," he said. "I just remember Bonnie cooking breakfast for over 25 people. We just enjoy being together and I think that shows.”