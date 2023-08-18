beckley, w.va. – As summer winds down, the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, will be changing from a full-week schedule for the beach, splash pad and aqua park to weekends only starting on Aug 24.
Due to staffing, the beach, aqua park and splash pad will move to weekends only.
The schedule will be as follows:
• open on regular schedule Aug. 18-Aug. 23.
• closed Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25.
• open Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. (Aug 26. is the Back to School Bash)
• closed Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1
• open Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.
The last open day will be Monday, Sept. 4.
The changes do not affect scheduled after-hour parties.
The marina will be open until Sept. 30, the campground will be open until Oct. 31 and the cabins are open year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.