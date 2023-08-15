beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park have announced signups for fall softball league.
Fitzpatrick Park is accepting sign-ups for players, coaches and teams for the Fall Co-Ed League and Fall Men’s League. Anyone interested can call to discuss rules and regulations and address any concerns.
Sign-ups will end Sept. 1.
There are multiple ways to sign up. Email Fitzpatrickparkwv@gmail.com, call 304-934-5323 ext. 4, call or text 304-923-5178 or message the Facebook page Fitzpatrick Park – RCPRA.
Men’s League will play on Monday nights. Co-Ed League will play on Thursday nights. Each league will play through the end of October, weather permitting. Games will start at 6 p.m. with Tuesdays as make-up days.
There is a limit to 10 teams per league.
If you are a player wishing to participate but do not have a team, please reach out as well. Parks and Rec will try to get you on a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.