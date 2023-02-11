The Americana duo Country Blue will return to the White Sulphur Springs Public Library for a free concert on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.
Country Blue features Lewisburg residents Mel Waggy on vocals and guitar and George Piasecki on bass. Their music is best described as classic country music and blues with an original twist.
This year’s performance will feature new material including several foot-tapping originals.
Country Blue has been performing for the last seven years in various venues including the Fresh Water Folk Festival, Tamarack, Lewisburg Winter Fest and the Greenbrier Visitors Center. They will be performing classic songs like “Jolene,” “Blues Stay Away from Me,” “16 Tons” and “Your Cheating Heart.” There will be new songs like “Homebody,” “9 Mile Waltz” and “Boys in the Band.”
Light refreshments will follow the concert. For more information call 304-536-1171.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.