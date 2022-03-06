When Lewisburg residents Mel Waggy and George Piasecki get together, they play traditional country music with a twist of the blues.
They have been performing as Country Blue for six years in various venues including the Fresh Water Folk Festival, Tamarack and the Greenbrier Visitors Center.
They will be singing and playing their unique music at the WSS library on Thursday, March 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
The two will be performing songs like “Cheating Heart,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Don Gibson’s “Oh Lonesome Me.”
Plus they have some original Americana music to wow, too.
Light refreshments will follow the concert.
For more information call 304-536-1171. The library is located at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.