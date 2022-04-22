Counting your blessings

Two years into a global pandemic, and I still haven’t quite adjusted to the “new normal” yet, and I’m sure many of you also feel that same way.
During the first weeks of lockdown, I felt removed from the surreal horror of the pandemic news. I was in my own little isolated hollow, protected from all of the chaos and tragedy happening in the outside world. Certain aspects of the situation were somewhat perfect for a teenager: no school, and no early mornings, just days filled with snacking — albeit stress snacking — and TV. However, fairly quickly the immense sadness of the world events overshadowed the trivial benefits of staying home. As the novelty of sleeping in until 10 a.m. on a Monday morning wore off, it was soon replaced with a longing for all of the simple beauties of daily life that had gotten lost.
Before fear and loss engulfed our lives and masks covered our faces to protect us from harm, going places and interacting with people was an adventure for me. Being a people watcher, my heart often jolted with joy when I saw a group of complete strangers smile until they burst out laughing just because some little thing sparked so much unfiltered happiness in them. I also loved the unexpected and pleasant surprise of embracing an old friend in the grocery store on the way to the cheese aisle, or the carefree fulfillment I got from spontaneously going to the movies with a couple of friends.
Post pandemic, when I did go out, those moments of visible and absolute elation were few and far between. I would walk down the aisles, smiling with my eyes at people from a distance and silently wishing I were already back in the secret and safe comfort of my own home.
Maybe it’s the seasonal shift or the thought of new beginnings, but suddenly my perspective on all that I have lost during this pandemic has changed. So many people have lost so much during these years, far more than just high school experiences and fun shopping extravaganzas, and that is why the importance of counting my blessings is amplified more now than ever as we move into this new normal.
Though I feel tentative now about jumping back into life with all of its pace and rigor, I know that when I do, I will always appreciate the simple beauties and never take for granted the heartfelt warmth that seeing a smiling face brings to me.
