United Way of Southern West Virginia announced on Wednesday that the Todd and Rachel Cornett Family will chair the 2023-2024 annual fundraising campaign and has set a $850,000 goal.
The campaign will kick off Thursday, Sept. 7, during the UWSWV Leader’s Club Breakfast at the Historic Black Knight Country Club. As campaign chairs, the Cornetts will connect with the community to share the impact of United Way’s work.
The Cornetts will co-author the United Way’s weekly column in The Register-Herald throughout the run of the campaign.
The campaign raises money to enable United Way of Southern WV to support programs and agencies whose mission aligns with that of United Way, to improve health, education and financial stability of every community of southern West Virginia.
“We are excited to name the Todd and Rachel Cornett Family as our Campaign Chairpersons for the 2023-2024 annual campaign,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of UWSWV, in a press release. “The Cornetts' knowledge and experience with United Way, their dedication to southern West Virginia, and their leadership skills and energy will have an impact on this year’s campaign, allowing us to create opportunities for southern West Virginians to thrive.”
Todd and Rachel Cornett and their sons are all employed with Jan-Care Ambulance whose headquarters are located in Beckley. Todd is executive vice president of Jan-Care and Rachel serves as their chief of staff. Todd Cornett II is the chief of field operations, Tristan Cornett is assistant chief of Fayette and Nicholas counties in W.Va., Durham and Wake counties in North Carolina and director of fleet maintenance. Chino Nakamura is assistant chief of Kanawha, Wood, Jackson and Cabell counties.
“We are honored to have the Cornett Family represent the United Way of Southern West Virginia,” Dacal said in the press releae. "Our campaign theme this year is ‘United for GOOD!’, which represents the good work of our partners and direct services. It is also a testament to the enduring work of United Way, our adaptability, and our resilience through unprecedented recent events. I am committed to working with our campaign chairs, our board, our donors, and our partners to reach our $850,000 goal, knowing the impact that United Way has on southern West Virginia.”
United Way of Southern West Virginia supports agencies and offers direct services in a geographic area that includes Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer and McDowell counties, as well as the Greater Bluefield area.
Direct services coordinated through UWSWV include the Equal Footing Shoe Fund and the WV 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline. For more information, please visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.
