The longest running St. Patrick’s Day observance in the Greenbrier Valley is the corned beef and cabbage dinner served by the congregation of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte and its mission, St. Louis, King of France, Church in Lewisburg, on March 17.
With a menu of corned beef, cooked cabbage, boiled potatoes, hard rolls, drinks and desserts, the long-established dinner originated in the 1970s with the late Father Edward McDonald, who drove to Fairmont to a specific bakery the first few years to retrieve the hard rolls served at the dinner. Now, they are supplied by the Alleghany Highlands Council Knights of Columbus.
Mary Thompson of Caldwell is chairman for the dinner this year. Caldwell has worked at the event since the beginning of the dinners, which are sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Catherine of Siena Church.
“We are pleased that we can keep the prices the same as the immediate years past,” Thompson said, with adults $11; children 6-12, $5; under 6, free. The hours for eat in or take-out are 4 to 7 p.m.
Special decorations for St. Patrick’s Day are being arranged by members of the Altar and Rosary Society, which applies the proceeds from the dinner to the church’s involvement in community projects, adoption of a South American child through missions, and church maintenance and improvements.
St. Catherine of Siena Church is at the intersection of Walnut Street and W.Va. 63 West, one block behind Ronceverte Public Library.
At the conclusion of the dinner at 7 p.m., the State Policeman Douglas Wayne Bland Memorial Scholarship committee will hold a drawing for a hand-stitched queen-size Irish ring quilt. Bland was a Greenbrier East High School graduate who was killed on duty answering a call in eastern Pocahontas County in 1999. The scholarships have been awarded annually since then at Pocahontas County High School and Greenbrier East.