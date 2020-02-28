Corned beef and cabbage dinner set in Alderson

Alderson Main Street has scheduled their third annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on Friday, March 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alderson Community Center.
It has been said that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Here is an opportunity for all to channel their “inner Irish” with a corned beef and cabbage dinner for a donation of $10 per adult; $5 for children 6-12; and 5 and under free.
With “chef” Rich Lohmeyer in charge of the kitchen and a willing crew of AMS members and friends, a delicious dinner of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, drink and dessert will be served. Take out dinners are also available. The food received rave reviews last year and no less is expected this year.
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “People have told me they look forward to this every year. So come, join your neighbors, enjoy great food, and support an organization which works for Alderson.”
Alderson Main Street has been responsible for the restoration of the Old Gulf Station and the Historic 1896 C&O Depot; the establishment of Alumni Park as well as the construction of the Gazebo and the landscaping; and sponsors the Strawberry Festival as well as the Grand Illumination at Christmas. These accomplishments are the result of thousands of volunteer hours and fund raising events such as this.