Corcoran appointed to Historical Society board

Patrick D. Corcoran of Cabell Heights, has been appointed to the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) board of directors to fill the remaining term of the director-at-large position vacated by the recent death of Gerald W. “Jerry” Godfrey.
Corcoran was born in Mullens and graduated Pike View High School in Mercer County. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from Glenville State College (2003), and a master’s in library and information science, and a graduate certificate in archives and special collections from the University of Southern Mississippi (2016). In addition to Corcoran’s academic background, he is a licensed massage therapist, maintaining a holistic clinical practice in uptown Beckley’s historic United Bank Building.
Corcoran is particularly interested in the Industrial Age history of southern West Virginia, with special focus on architecture and social immigration trends. He has completed two national service years with AmeriCorps, working with the National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA), Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and Eastern Regional Coal Archives to help build awareness of southern West Virginia’s cultural and historical contributions, while promoting a resilient heritage tourism industry.
Corcoran views architectural historic preservation as a vital component of public health, for example, the cumulative negative effects experienced by residents living in areas with high concentrations of dilapidated structures. He helped create the NCHAA travelling exhibit “Architects and Architecture in the Coalfields,” focused on two prolific 20th Century coalfield architects — Hassel Hicks of Welch and Alex Mahood of Bluefield.
Regarding his appointment, Corcoran observed, “The Raleigh County Historical Society is one of the most active and efficient historical societies in the state. This society sets the tone for southern West Virginia and I am honored to be involved.”