Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 23F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.