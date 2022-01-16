The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority is hosting a writing competition to encourage and recognize, through grant awards, new or established writers of Wyoming County. The purpose is to help keep alive and inspire new historical and cultural endeavors through the craft of writing. Applicants must submit an entry to the Planning Commission comprised of writers and Wyoming County residents.
Awards will be made based upon the merit of submitted work. Three prizes will be available for elementary students, and two prizes will be available for each of the remaining categories. These awards are made possible by the generous gift of a Wyoming County donor, Lonnie Bailey, who created the Literature Fund for Wyoming County at BAF. Each entry will receive a certificate of participation.
Winners will be announced in the spring, and there is no entry fee, although BAF encourages each applicant to submit one to three entries. Entries must be submitted to the Planning Commission between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Entries must be sent to the Planning Commission at 506A River Road, P.O. Box 1828, Pineville, WV 24874, or emailed to christylaxton@wyomingcounty.com. If emailing, please include “Wyoming County Writing Contest” in the subject line.
Anyone interested in donating to the writing contest fund may mail contributions with “Wyoming County Literature Fund” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. If you are interested in leaving a bequest, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.