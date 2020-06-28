Question: How do we know the new cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia are coming from Myrtle Beach?
Answer: Through contact tracing questions. When a person has a positive test result, the person is asked several questions including the person’s most recent travel history. There has been a trend of recent travel related to beaches, including Myrtle Beach.
Question: I cannot tolerate wearing a mask and have seen some people wearing face shields. Are these helpful?
Answer: A mask is the best protection against Covid-19, but if you cannot tolerate wearing one, a face shield is better than nothing. However, it does not protect airborne particles from reaching under your chin area. You must maintain social distancing measures. Keeping an arm’s length away is one way to keep a safe distance.
July 4 is coming up. I hope you can enjoy the day with your family and friends. If you decide to go out of town, please visit our Facebook page Primary Care and Prevention Clinic for some tips on how to travel safely.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley, one in Princeton.