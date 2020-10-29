Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published March 7, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
A few weeks ago, I heard a story about an unmanned aircraft that killed itself.
In 1999, a Global Hawk valued at $45 million crashed at the South Range at China Lake Naval Weapons Center, Calif.
According to one report published in a 2003 National Defense Magazine, the aircraft controlled by operations at Edwards Air Force Base flew so high it lost the signal from its own command post.
Another command center at Nellis Air Force Base sent a message to a different aircraft to “terminate the flight.”
The computer-controlled Global Hawk inadvertently heard the wrong message and acted upon it.
The aircraft went into a termination maneuver involving a pre-programmed, rolling, vertical descent from an altitude of 41,000 feet.
Flight experts are still shaking their heads in amazement at that expensive mistake.
Yet, when I think of the costly mistakes I’ve made, I wonder how often my crash occurred because I “heard the wrong message.”
I’ve been taught the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule and the difference between right and wrong. Yet, when I have an opportunity to do something wrong, I tell myself what I want to hear.
“This isn’t really wrong. It’s probably not the best course of action, but it’s not a bad thing,” I rationalize.
A rabbi was trying to assess the honesty level of his disciples. He asked three of them what they would do if they found a large sum of money.
“I’d find the owner and give it back,” the first responded with such rapid certainty the rabbi immediately doubted the disciple’s integrity.
A second said, “Well, I would probably keep it, if I were sure no one saw me find it.”
“This disciple has an honest mouth but a wicked heart,” the rabbi said to himself.
The third said, “Knowing my first inclination would be to do the wrong thing, I hope I would quickly remember to pray and ask God to give me the strength and the will to do the right thing.”
“I have found my honest disciple because he knows the wickedness of his own heart,” the rabbi said.
That’s the trick. Not immediately following a sinful inclination but taking the time to pray for strength to do the right thing.
When I have remembered to do that, God has never sent me the wrong message. He has made it abundantly clear what I should or should not do.
If I want to avoid hearing the wrong message, I need to tune in to the right command center.