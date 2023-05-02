WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance returns to The Greenbrier this weekend, bringing classic automobiles and top automotive enthusiasts for a weekend celebration of the automobile and its history.
This year’s festivities will begin on Friday, May 5, with the Summit Drive. Participants will meet at Kate’s Mountain Lodge and drive through portions of The Greenbrier Sporting Club before arriving at the Sporting Club Lodge for breakfast. The drive will leave the lodge and head toward Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Participants will explore the mountain before returning to The Greenbrier via a different route.
Later Friday evening, the outdoor pool will play host to the welcome reception, bringing owners, judges, Concours organizers and enthusiasts for entertainment, food and socialization.
Saturday will begin with Cars & Cocktails. Cars of all years, makes and models from different clubs and individuals around the country will be on display around the golf clubhouse and the springhouse for all to enjoy. The show field is full, but spectators are invited to come to the show free of charge to see the cars and enjoy the food and beverage vendors onsite.
The show will begin at 10 a.m., and parking with shuttle service to the show field is available at the Train Lot across from The Greenbrier main entrance.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Tom Cox, Ralph Marano and West Peterson will hold a complimentary roundtable discussion on this year’s featured class, the Packard Motor Car Company, inside The Greenbrier Theatre. Questions from the crowd are encouraged.
Saturday night brings the Charitable Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and the Kentucky Derby on the big screen.
The evening concludes with an auction benefiting The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance charitable partners, AACA Library and Research Center, West Virginia Autism Training Center and First Responders Children’s Foundation. Limited tickets to the dinner and auction will be available at the door.
All of these events lead up to the main event on Sunday when more than 80 of the finest collector cars and motorcycles assemble in and around the iconic Front Circle at The Greenbrier from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for the Sunday Concours. Complimentary admission is provided to the public free of charge. Parking and shuttle service will again be available from the Train Lot.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, the top three cars or motorcycles in each of 11 classes will receive awards custom made by the glass and wood craftsman at The Greenbrier. There will also be 12 special awards handed out during a unique ceremony recognizing the winners.
