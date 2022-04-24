Poets – from aspiring to published – and all lovers of poetry are invited to celebrate National Poetry Month during a poetry reading at Concord University on Monday, April 25.
Hosted by Marsh Library, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in the library’s Presidents Room.
Attendees are invited to read their own work or that of another poet, or simply come to listen and enjoy the evening.
The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending at no charge.
Library Associate Jonathan Bolt will emcee the event. Bolt, an award-winning, published poet, will also read some of his work.