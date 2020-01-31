Middle and high school students from across the region will participate in Concord University’s second annual Honor Band event this weekend.
CU’s band director, Dr. David Ball, says 160 students from 16 different educational institutions are participating in the event. The students will be organized into three bands – Middle School, High School and Wind Ensemble.
The groups will present a concert Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Main Auditorium. This event is open to the public and free of charge, but donations will be accepted in lieu of ticket charges to help offset the cost of the event.
“Honor Bands provide an opportunity for many students to come together to showcase their musical talents by collaborating in an enriching musical experience,” Dr. Ball says.
Many of the directors who nominated students are CU music alums, including the guest conductor of the Middle School Band, Tracy Casey from PikeView Middle School. Casey has been a music educator for 17 years. She has two degrees from Concord University: a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Zach Sweeney will conduct the High School group. Sweeney is the band director of Glenvar High School in Salem, Va. He is a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala., and is in his ninth year teaching. He is also the founder and head instructor at the Impact The Outcome Marching Band Leadership Academy.
Dr. Ball will conduct the Wind Ensemble. He has a bachelor of arts from Virginia Tech, a post-graduate diploma from The Royal Northern College of Music: University of Manchester, and a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Minnesota.