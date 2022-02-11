ATHENS – Concord University is announcing the endowment of a scholarship that honors the memory of a beloved Mountain Lion coach.
The Lisa Blankenship Memorial Scholarship is the first endowed scholarship at Concord that assists cheerleaders in pursuing their educational and academic goals.
The scholarship remembers the late Lisa Blankenship for her boundless commitment to the CU cheerleading team as head coach and to support the program that she helped build.
“The memory and legacy of my mom will always be remembered through this scholarship,” said Sara Blankenship, a former CU head cheerleading coach herself.
"My family and I are extremely grateful to Jessica Lilly (Coach Jess) and the Advancement team in their efforts to make the Lisa Blankenship Memorial Scholarship a reality,”
The Mountain Lion community rallied enthusiastically to help raise enough money to establish and endow the scholarship. From a single webpage collecting donations, the Concord community – from former cheerleaders to sorority sisters and family – donated enough funds to endow the scholarship in less than one year.
To help sustain the endowment, Concord cheerleading will host fundraisers each year, designated specifically to the memorial fund. The first one will honor Blankenship with a sweatshirt design inspired by shirts worn while she coached.
A celebration to mark the endowment of the scholarship will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 during halftime of the CU men’s basketball game. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Carter Center on Concord’s Athens campus. Light refreshments will be served in the dance studio immediately after the game.
Blankenship started working at Concord in 1977 as an assistant cheerleading coach and later became the head coach, a position she held at the time of her death.
She guided the cheerleading squad for 20 years, building it into an award-winning, nationally recognized program. CU made 16 consecutive appearances at the National Collegiate Cheerleading Championships under her leadership.
For her contributions, she was posthumously inducted into the 2013 Concord University Athletic Department Hall of Fame Class.
Lisa was also employed by Mercer County Schools as a media specialist at PikeView High School. In April 2012, the media center at PikeView was dedicated to her memory and named The Lisa Blankenship Memorial Library.
In order to qualify for the scholarship, recipients must have fully completed two seasons on the Concord University Cheerleading team and be going into their junior or third year at Concord. Additionally, recipients must have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 and meet additional criteria.
Contributions may be made online at www.concord.edu/cheerleading or by mail to Concord University Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712. Please make checks payable to the Concord University Foundation and designate for The Lisa Blankenship Memorial Scholarship.