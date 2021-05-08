Concord marks 146thSpring commencement with in-person ceremonies

ATHENS – Concord University celebrated the 146th Spring Commencement with in-person, on-campus ceremonies. The past two commencements for Concord – Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 – were held virtually due to the worldwide pandemic.
Candidates for graduation in the Spring 2021 Class were honored during seven ceremonies spanning two days. The ceremonies were held in the Main Gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center on Concord’s Athens campus.
Master’s degree candidates were recognized on Friday, May 7, 2021. Candidates for undergraduate degrees were recognized on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Because they were unable to have in-person commencement ceremonies, members of the Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 classes were invited back to campus for these ceremonies with several individuals returning to participate.
Rachel Elizabeth Mankins from Fayetteville, W.Va. is valedictorian for the Spring 2021 class. She is receiving a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude. Rachel majored in Biology-Molecular and minored in Business Administration. She was honored during the 3 p.m. ceremony on May 8.
Candidates for graduation participated in a ceremony based upon their degree. Recipients of the Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education were recognized on May 7 at 11 a.m., and the Master of Social Work and Master of Arts in Health Promotion at 2 p.m. on May 7.
Candidates for undergraduate degrees were honored on May 8 at the following times: 9 a.m., Department of Business, Department of Mass Communication, and Department of Mathematics and Computer Science; 11 a.m., Department of Education and Department of Fine Arts; 1 p.m., Department of Social Work and Sociology and Department of Social Sciences; 3 p.m., Department of Biology, Department of Health Sciences and Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences; and 5 p.m., Department of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies and Regents Bachelor of Arts.
In her remarks President Kendra Boggess congratulated the graduates on persevering through the past year.
“Graduates, the year you’ve just completed has shown you, you have the power to overcome adversity…You’ve learned that when you can’t control what’s happening, you can control and challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what’s happening. And, you’ve done that. And, that’s where your power is,” she said.
“You have the power to choose how you respond. You have the power to choose joy, to be adventurous, to be positive,” Dr. Boggess said. “Your lifestory will be determined by the path you choose, as it always has been. Choosing those things are your responsibility. Strive for them and insist on optimism.”
“Take with you the gifts of service, of kindness, patience, willingness to help others, and the encouragement that each of you have received while you were here at Concord and show that to others throughout your lifetime. Take with you the heart of ‘The Campus Beautiful’ and share it with others,” she said in closing.
Dr. Susan Robinett, Department Chair and Professor of Business, served as Grand Marshal. The candidates were presented to the President by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted with the hooding ceremonies for master’s candidates.
Along with West Virginia, states represented by the candidates for graduation include
Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia. The countries represented include the United States as well as Australia, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and Vietnam.
Among the 314 applicants for graduation in the Spring 2021 class, 88 graduate candidates and 226 undergraduate candidates meeting requirements for graduation were honored. Eighty-seven individuals graduated with honors and three veterans are among the candidates for graduation.
The ceremonies were recorded and have been archived here. Jump drives of the recorded ceremonies may be purchased by clicking on the maroon box here.
MASTER'S CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION
ANSTED: Kelly Ann Maynor, Master of Social Work
ATHENS: Brionna Ross, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Taylor Rae Thompson, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Jason Donovan Weitzel, Master of Arts in Health Promotion
BEAVER: Samantha Lynn Duncan, Master of Education; Samuel David Wood, Master of Education
BECKLEY: Mikaela Lynn Adkins, Master of Social Work; Allison Christine Bass, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Zachary Charles Bowden, Master of Social Work; Madison Marie Fox, Master of Education; Deion N. Johnson, Master of Social Work; Celia Ann Laverty, Master of Social Work; Carl Eugene Lilly, Master of Arts in Teaching; Hanna Brooke McIntyre, Master of Education; Jaclyn Ruth Wagner, Master of Social Work; Katherine Anne Young, Master of Social Work; Kimberly Renee Young, Master of Social Work
BLUEFIELD: Jessica Marie McConnell, Master of Social Work
BOOMER: Jason Phillip Smith, Master of Social Work
CAMP CREEK: Tanner Trey Farley, Master of Arts in Health Promotion
COOL RIDGE: Jennifer Ashley Oliver, Master of Social Work; Lindsey Renee Wheeler, Master of Social Work
CRAB ORCHARD: Aaron Nathaniel Tolliver, Master of Education
DANIELS: Taylor Mackenzie Muscari, Master of Education; Jonathan David Sneed, Master of Social Work; Amber Ellen Underwood, Master of Social Work
FAYETTEVILLE: Denece Lea Dial, Master of Education
HINTON: Sydney L. Jordan, Master of Education; Pearl L. Knott, Master of Education
LERONA: Rebecca Marie Terrell, Master of Education
LEWISBURG: Kristen Shaylee Copenhaver, Master of Social Work ; Gina Ann Pensule, Master of Social Work
MEADOW BRIDGE: Brittany Airin Canaday, Master of Education; Andrea Marie Doss, Master of Social Work
MOUNT HOPE: Lindsey Paige Cox, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Crystal Dawn Meddings, Master of Social Work
OCEANA: Rebecca Danielle Stewart, Master of Social Work
PINEVILLE: Kylie Ledger Wayman, Master of Social Work
PIPESTEM: Ashley C. Vaughn, Master of Social Work
PRINCETON: Diana Michelle Gibson, Master of Social Work; Ariel Clayrese Holliday, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Kayla Cherilyn Hurst, Master of Education; Karli Marie Plumley, Master of Social Work; Amanda Pearl Towler, Master of Education; Andrea Renae Washington, Master of Social Work; Kaitlyn Faith Wood, Master of Social Work
SUMMERSVILLE: Rema Renee Bulmer, Master of Social Work; Abigail Elizabeth James, Master of Education
WELCH: Amber N. Shirley, Master of Education
UNDERGRADUATE CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION
ALDERSON: William Gary Jones, Regents Bachelor of Arts
ANAWALT: Nadia L. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
ATHENS: Joseph A. Bisaha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Liam Andrew Evans, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Stephanie Lynn Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Khea Carmelle Johnson, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Kathryn Elizabeth Keatley, Bachelor of Science; Tyler C. Kenneda, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts; Hunter Quinn Klein, Bachelor of Science; Callie Elizabeth Lamb, Bachelor of Arts; Timothy Ray Ludovissy, Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management; Barbara Joyce Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Aaron Rutherford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude
BEAVER: Bryce C. Painter, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Anne Snow, Bachelor of Science
BECKLEY: William Andrew Barbera, Bachelor of Arts; Loretta Ann Sonnier Bennett, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Gregory Kyle Brock, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Darvis Lamont Cox, Bachelor of Social Work; Janeshia Iyawna Curry, Bachelor of Social Work; Kelshawn Anthony Grant, Bachelor of Social Work; Alexis Brooke Hall, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Kaitlynn Hall, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Joshua Wade Hamilton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Caitlin Leigh Hilton, Bachelor of Social Work; Hunter J. Hosch, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Ariel Inez Keaton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Myriah Nikole Montgomery, Bachelor of Social Work; Darien Eli Salazar, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts; Ashley N. Stanley, Bachelor of Science; Christina Suzanne Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Education; McKenzie Taylor Walker, Bachelor of Social Work; Destini Renee Williams, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Vashawn Hakeem Wood, Regents Bachelor of Arts
BEESON: Austin James Harmon, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jaret Martin Harmon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
BLUEFIELD: Natalie Danielle Barie, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kendyl Sierra Burnette, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Seth James Cardwell, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Dawn DeVor, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Bevan J. Eckman, Bachelor of Science; Kendra L. Kestner, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Leeann Phelps, Bachelor of Arts; Giovanny R. Quimbayo, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Tyler Ralosky, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jonathan Scott Rose, Bachelor of Arts; Michael Joseph Shrader, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allisha Michelle Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
BRADLEY: Hunter LaKole Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kayla Brooke Maynor, Bachelor of Science
CAMP CREEK: Brianna A. Shrewsbury, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Makaliah Hope Shrewsbury, Bachelor of Science in Education
COALWOOD: James E. Wilburn, Bachelor of Science
COOL RIDGE: Emileigh Brooke Baker, Bachelor of Science
CRAB ORCHARD: Faith E. Kidd, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
CRAIGSVILLE: Belinda Jacques, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Krista Kay White, Regents Bachelor of Arts
CRAWLEY: Cassidy Jane Hicks, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
DANESE: Michele DeAnne Hamrick, Regents Bachelor of Arts
DANIELS: Emily B. Akers, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Allison Michele Ratcliff, Bachelor of Science; Katlin Rose Sharp, Regents Bachelor of Arts
FAIRDALE: Samantha Jean Ayers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Justine Paige Kennedy, Bachelor of Social Work
FAYETTEVILLE: Hannah Danielle Franklin, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude; Jamie Kay Hogan, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rachel Elizabeth Mankins, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Stephen Wayne Price, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
FOREST HILL: Megan Rose Morrison, Bachelor of Science; Raymond Lee Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude
GAP MILLS: Colby Aaron Belisle, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
GREENVILLE: Emily Marie Serber, Bachelor of Social Work
HANOVER: Caleb Samuel Lester, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Martin Kelly, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Makaeleigh Lashae Stacy, Bachelor of Social Work
HINTON: Brandi N. Reel, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Charity F. Utterback, Bachelor of Social Work
LANSING: Kiera Mackenzie Lesher, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude
LEWISBURG: Seth Cody Brown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Summer Kelly McElwain, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jamie Lee Nickell, Bachelor of Arts; Mackenzie Emma Taylor, Bachelor of Social Work
LINDSIDE: Samantha Noel McKinney, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude
MABSCOTT: Krista Eve Stover, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude; Andrea Sheree Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
MAXWELTON: Darlene Johnson Sparks, Regents Bachelor of Arts
MEADOW BRIDGE: Sheyla Renee Harless, Bachelor of Social Work; Natalie Louann McClung, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
MONTCALM: Destiny Nicole Clemins, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude
MOUNT HOPE: Lillie M. Boyd, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Ryan C. Muse, Bachelor of Science in Education
MULLENS: Alec Ray Lusk, Bachelor of Science
OAK HILL: Kacy Dawn Burgess, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Edward Feltner, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Erin L. McGrady, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Colton Scott Willis, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude
OAKVALE: Madison Svetiana Cline, Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management
OCEANA: Edgar Nathanial Ponce, Bachelor of Arts
PETERSTOWN: Joshua Luke Craig, Bachelor of Arts; Bridget Larae Waugh, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude
PRINCETON: Emily L. Aboulhosn, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Jordan McHala Allison, Bachelor of Science; Jason Brooks, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Matthew B. Cline, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Maria Clowers, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Brandon Christopher Eanes, Bachelor of Science; Nicholas Robert Evans, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca B. Farmer, Bachelor of Science; Annie Lynn Garnes, Bachelor of Social Work; Hannah Nicole Gates, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Christopher James Hawkins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alec Craig Henderson, Bachelor of Science; Mary Elizabeth Keaton, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Corey Alexander Lamb, Bachelor of Science in Education; Sallie Grace Lusk, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Taylor Masters, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mildred Miller, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Breana Leigh Montgomery, Bachelor of Science; Shiloh Raine Parrish, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mercedes Diana Payne, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Delaney E. Quesenberry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jane Marie Richards, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Christian Cade Shafer, Bachelor of Science; Teagan Hope Waugh, Bachelor of Science; Shannon Cameron White, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kellie Ann Williams, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
PRINCEWICK: Natalie Nicole Murdock, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
PROSPERITY: Lauren P. Boyd, Bachelor of Social Work
RAINELLE: Myka Kay Perry, Regents Bachelor of Arts
RICHWOOD: Colby Lee Murphy, Regents Bachelor of Arts
ROCK: Bethany Paige France, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Samantha Erin Lark, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Katelyn Nicole Odle, Bachelor of Science
RONCEVERTE: William B. Honaker, Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management
SHADY SPRING: Austin Luke Ayers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allyson Faith Boland, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Brandi Jewel Clarke, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Chandler Lee Haley, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jesse A. Lilly, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training; Wilson Shadwell Smith, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Isabelle Walker, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Summa Cum Laude
SINKS GROVE: Karissa Diane Bowden, Bachelor of Science; Lisa Gail Coburn, Bachelor of Science
SOPHIA: Tiffany Renee Moseley, Bachelor of Science
SQUIRE: James R. Sparks, Bachelor of Science in Education
SUMMERSVILLE: Kelsie Jean Ferrell, Bachelor of Science; Madalyn Ruby Pepple, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude
SURVEYOR: Caila Brooke Hill, Bachelor of Social Work
VICTOR: Jonathon Tyler Stone, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
WHITE OAK: Rachel Marie Bragg, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude