lewisburg, w.va. – Community members gathered on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Carnegie Hall to create art.
On Friday, their tiny artwork creations will be part of a silent auction to pay tuition to enroll underprivileged children in arts programing.
Students between the ages of 10 and 80 attended the free needle felting workshop on Saturday in a session taught by artist Karen Leland.
Attendees were there to make felted wool ornaments to be auctioned off at Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala to provide scholarships for underprivileged youth to attend Kids’ College, Carnegie Hall’s two-week summers arts program.
Education Director Harmony Flora explained that the idea for the donations came from this year’s Kids’ College campers.
“They came up with the idea totally on their own, as a pay-it-forward kind of idea,” Flora said in a press release. “When it became known that we host about 25 percent of our summer camp kids on full or partial scholarships, the students decided that they would spend part of their class time making felted ornaments to give to the Hall so we could auction them off, allowing more kids to come for free next year.
“It’s a beautiful concept, and I’m really proud of them for giving back to our community, and for wanting to help out other kids.”
The finished ornaments were assembled into two separate grapevine wreaths that will be part of the silent auction at Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala, which will be Friday, Sept. 1, at The Greenbrier resort.
