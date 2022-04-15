(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Guests and their caretakers begin to arrive along the red carpet for a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities (WITH GALLERY)
By Josephine E. Moore The Register-Herald
The gym at Orchard Park in Beckley was transformed into a dance floor Sunday as NUSkool Scholars hosted its first prom for people of all ages with disabilities and their caretakers.
Cindi Pugh, who owns NUSkool Scholars, a licensed mental health center, along with her husband Derick, said the evening was more than anything she could have imagined.
“My heart was so full,” she said. “Just to see everyone – when I say excited, I’m talking about two months of excitement preparing for the prom.”
Pugh said the prom would not have been possible without the dozens of businesses and individuals that volunteered and donated everything from food to decorations to attire to assisting the prom goers getting ready.
“I was so proud of our community,” she said. “I've never held an event like this. I'm a social worker, not a party planner. This is the first time I've done anything like this, and I didn't know how the community would respond.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Attendee Brian Luchsinger shows off his moves as he dances during a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
Attendee Autumn Lively, second from right above, dances with caretakers, from left, Jedda Owens, Nautica Torian and Shawna Allen. Attendee Brian Luchsinger, below left, shows off his moves. While below right, xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Attendees Nanoo, left, and Babs dance the night away with caretakers Teresa Darnell, left, and Katie Gillenwater during a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Guests and their caretakers begin to arrive along the red carpet for a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Attendee Danny Johnson, 2nd from left, strikes a pose for cameras along the red carpet flanked by ResCare employees Brianna Blake, left, and Bessie Dean, right, during the opeing moments of a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Attendees and their caretakers dance the night away during a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Community comes together for prom for people with disabilities
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Attendee "B.B." strikes her best pose as she has photo booth shots taken, provided by Heather Belcher Photography, during a special prom for people with disabilities Sunday evening at the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
But it was so easy. I did not have to knock down doors. I literally made a couple calls, and everyone was like, ‘Yes, I'll help,’ no hesitation whatsoever. The community 100 percent back it, wanted to be a part of it and it felt great. It made me proud to be part of this community.”
Some of those community supporters include Jesse Keeton, Tony, Landyon, Heather Belcher Photography, The Gym at Orchard Park and staff, Kristin O’Neal, A2 Tent Rental, Tina LaneyPhotography, Leigh Ann Mills, Crab Orchard Church, Kenzie's Kakes & Coffee, George Whittaker and his family, @singing Sam, Mia Bailey, Something Borrowed, United Way of Southern WV, FASTSIGNS, Pa'ar Beauty Studio & Spa, Concord social work students Kelsi and Ciara, Stephanie Daniels, Samantha Dilts and Andrea Lilly.
Pugh said roughly 250 people registered to attend their prom, with individuals coming not just from Raleigh County, but from Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Summers counties as well.
She added that the reason they wanted to host a prom was because a prom specifically for people with disabilities had not been done in the area since before Covid and she saw that it was needed.
“We’ve owned (NUSkool Scholars) for six years now and we're just really passionate about doing the best that we can for everyone that we work with, and we've just seen this as a need in our community,” Pugh said. “Something that needed to be done, no one had kind of picked up on it since the pandemic and we just felt like it was something that we needed to do.”
Pugh said “NU” is NUSkool Scholars stands for “Never Underestimate.”
She added that NUSkool Scholars offers a number of services including tutoring in select counties for students at risk of failing and working with individuals with disabilities to teach them life and skills.