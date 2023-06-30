lexington, ky. – The mission of Appalachian Regional Healthcare is to improve health and promote the well-being of all people in Central Appalachia in partnership with our communities.
The Community Development Department of the health system was created to further that mission. The team conducts health needs assessments, plans health and wellness programming, and works to build strong partnerships with schools, non-profits, public health, and other organizations.
For National Community Health Improvement Week (June 12-16), the Community Development team recognized The Raleigh County Commission on Aging with the ARH Partner in Health Award.
The award, which will be given annually, recognize those who have greatly assisted in community betterment or health programming in 2023.
Awardees have worked to help those in most need, collaborate in innovative ways, and have been drivers in healthy community development. 2023 Healthy Community Partner Award Recipients are:
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is an agency dedicated to serving the needs of senior citizens in southern West Virginia, particularly those in Raleigh County.
With the mission “Helping Older People Hold On to The Most Valuable Thing They Own, Their Independence,” it is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of senior citizens in every facet of life. Beckley ARH partners with the commission to provide monthly Lunch and Learns, Diabetes Support Groups, and other senior programming throughout the year.
