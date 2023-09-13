The Raleigh County Historical Society, City of Beckley Parks and Recreation, and National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA) will hold a ceremony at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m., to dedicate commemorative signage honoring Ernest Earl Chilson’s contributions.
Funding for the signage was provided by NCHAA and the City of Beckley.
Chilson (1869-1931) was a visionary leader of growth and success for southern West Virginia coal resources. As president of Raleigh Coal and Coke Company, he grew employment from 150 to 900 men and boosted annual production from 150,000 tons to 1 million tons. Chilson was also a noted community leader, whose major achievements included creating the posh Black Knight Country Club and the Raleigh Mining Institute. His stately home, Casa Loma, was a high-society hub for decades.
The public is invited to attend. Carpooling is encouraged, and bringing a face mask is recommended in view of continuing Covid-19 concerns.
