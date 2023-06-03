I was 8 years old the first time my grandmother forgot my name.
She was a retired teacher and one of the smartest people I have ever known.
I say retired, but do teachers ever really retire? She taught me to write cursive and tell time before I started school. She taught me a little food coloring turned regular sugar into “party sugar.” It was the perfect topping for my Cream of Wheat.
I spent most weekends with my Mommy Oak Hill, as I called her.
I can still remember how the black leather seats of her old Mercury Comet burned my bare legs in the summer as we drove to the grocery store or went on adventures to Ben Franklin.
She cooked me bacon and eggs every Saturday morning, a feast I enjoyed on a tray on the floor watching “The Smurfs” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks” on her big console television.
On Sundays, we walked to church and ate at Wendy’s on the way home. Everyone there – workers and customers alike – knew us. That’s probably why they played along when I went table-to-table emptying trays before walking to the closet and grabbing the push vacuum to help straighten up.
(Can we blame my disdain for housework today on the unpaid work I did at Wendy’s all those years ago?)
To this day, food at that Wendy’s tastes a little better than anywhere else.
My grandmother sold the house in which she raised my dad just before I was born, downsizing into a nice apartment where I had my own bedroom and an old black and white TV that only got channels 4, 6 and 9.
I watched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on that TV, discovered a spectator’s love of tennis and grew to depend on the vaunted reviews of Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert.
I’m not sure when my bedtime was, but my grandmother stayed up much later and, inevitably, fell asleep in her chair with the newspaper in her lap and a cup of black coffee at her side. (I’ll never know if she knew I snuck out of bed and drank the cold coffee while she slept.)
I didn’t lose my grandmother the first time she forgot my name. I did, however, feel the first rip in my childhood safety net.
Alzheimer’s wasn’t a word I’d ever heard at 8, so I know that wasn’t my first thought when I ran out in the hallway crying. Even though she remembered my name almost as quickly as she forgot it, I knew something was wrong.
I’d like to lay out a timeline of how her disease progressed, but I was so young it’s difficult to know for sure.
All I can say is, it happened very slowly and all at once.
Within a year, we moved from Beckley to Oak Hill to help her out. Within another year, she moved into a personal care home, and we moved back.
My long weekends with my grandmother turned into Sunday lunches followed by long, scenic drives.
She still knew us for several years. She took care of her own bills. She still got her hair fixed and went to church. She even had an admirer at the home. (I’m pretty sure it was one-sided and if it wasn’t, I’d rather not know.)
I remember asking her math problems just to see if she could solve them. I regret that now. I wasn’t trying to embarrass her, but I know now how frustrating it must have been for her to have the answers right there, but just out of reach.
I was probably 16 or 17 when Alzheimer’s stole her ability to fully communicate. Our Sundays changed then as traveling became an issue.
The day I graduated from high school wasn’t her best day, and my very first teacher missed her favorite pupil receiving her diploma. It hurts deeply to say that I didn’t see her as often after that. I was away at college, so it became random weekends and holidays.
When my dad passed away unexpectedly my junior year, I drove by myself to see her. She was mostly non-verbal by then and didn’t always seem to know she had visitors.
But that didn’t matter. I needed to sit on the floor in front of her chair like I had as a child and put my head in her lap. I thought it was important that her only grandchild tell her she had lost her only child.
She didn’t say anything. I didn’t expect she would. There was something about her face, though. Something in her eyes. I think she already knew.
My Mommy Oak Hill held my hand that day. She rubbed my head and played with my hair for the first time in years.
I think we were comforting each other. I know we were.
She was still in there – trapped – and she fought her way out as best she could that day. I fully believe that and I’m forever grateful for it.
Back at home, my mom had left her job as a nurse to care for her mother, my Nanny, also dealing with Alzheimer’s.
By then, Nanny had mostly lost her ability to communicate. She tried, but she was confused.
That weekend, I remember her coming out to see me as I cried on the porch. She told me how much my dad loved me. Nanny was still there.
That day, she fought her way out for just a moment, too.
l l l
My Mommy Oak Hill passed away two years after my dad, and Nanny four years after that.
I watched Mommy Oak Hill’s struggles through the eyes of a child. Through the eyes of a young adult, I watched my mom, widowed at 46, as she cared for her mother 24 hours a day.
Alzheimer’s is a thief. It robs the beautiful mind of the person it attacks.
It takes them from their family and friends, and it shatters the hearts of those who love them.
I like to think of those early years with Mommy Oak Hill. She was the best. Sometimes I even meet one of her students who confirms my opinion and raves about how she was their “favorite teacher.”
She was mine, too.
I’ve often thought about all the things she could have taught me if not for Alzheimer’s.
But the lessons didn’t end with Alzheimer’s. Not really.
I know, now, that both Mommy Oak Hill and Nanny were still there. Even when no one could see it or hear them or make sense of what they were saying.
They were there.
The little girls who dreamed big. The young women who raised their families and cared for their grandchildren.
The teacher who never stopped teaching.
They were always there.
l l l
June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. For more information, visit www.alz.org.
