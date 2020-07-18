Comfort foods can be inexpensive

Our psyches are being assaulted almost daily. As if the Covid-19 pandemic threat weren't enough, the news is also laden with violent protests, a tanking economy, and politicians from all political parties who seem to have lost touch with “we, the people.”
No wonder we are seeking solace in diverse places, including the refrigerator.
Comfort food favorites are as individualized as the reasons for which they are needed.
A friend of mine reaches for the ice cream (I won't mention the Little Debbie cakes she adds) when she is in need of comfort food. She layers on the chocolate syrup and has her own little party.
I don't judge. I've taken myself to that same kind of party many, many times over the years.
Another friend reaches for a cup of coffee coupled with anything chocolate. When her mom knew she'd had a bad day, the coffee would be hot when she walked through the door from work. And there was always chocolate in the house. The combination always stirs memories of her mom and home.
Chocolate is also one of my go-to comfort sources and the reason a few people – we will mention no names, locations, or timelines here – are still enjoying their own comfort foods today.
When I need real comfort food, I like meatloaf with mashed potatoes (homemade, not the instant kind) and biscuits dripping with butter. How I wish I could still add slices of tomato fresh from the garden, cucumber and sweet onion; but, alas, age is a selfish b..., I mean witch, and my stomach just won't tolerate them any longer.
The meal is full of flavor, very filling, and not too expensive.
No one has ever accused me of having expensive taste.
I would much prefer sitting on my back porch, watching the birds and sipping a sweet tea than dining on filet mignon in an expensive restaurant.
I would rather wear my old, worn sandals, which carry the imprint of my toes, and my comfy plaid shirt, with the hole in the sleeve, than a new beaded top with matching jacket, shoes and purse anytime.
As for the meatloaf, it is an inexpensive way to feed a family.
Anyone who reads this column regularly knows I rarely follow a recipe. I add my own tweaks and I do the same with this one handed down from my mom.
•••
Country Meatloaf
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 cup of bread crumbs
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 egg, beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce
Mix ingredients thoroughly (your hands work best for this), then form into a loaf on a baking pan.
In a separate bowl, mix 3/4 cup of ketchup with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of mustard (or white vinegar) and pour on top of the meatloaf.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Let stand for at least 10 minutes before serving.
•••
I line the baking pan with aluminum foil and spray it with Pam before placing the meatloaf on it. I also loosely “tent” the meatloaf with another piece of foil. It is important to remember, even if you use very lean ground beef, this is going to produce a lot of drippings. So choose your pan accordingly.
While mixing the meatloaf, I also add a sprinkle of garlic powder, a sprinkle of chili powder, along with a splash of Worcestershire sauce to mine. These, however, are just a few of many possible options.
My dad preferred tomato soup or canned diced tomatoes over the tomato sauce.
If I don't have tomato sauce on hand, I use ketchup.
Instead of bread crumbs, I've also used uncooked oats or rice as filler. I think once, in a pinch, I even used crushed crackers.
My mom also liked to add finely chopped green peppers to hers and a pinch of Italian seasoning.
A friend of mine likes to pull the meatloaf from the oven just a few minutes early and cover the top with shredded cheddar cheese. She pops it back in the oven just long enough to melt and brown the cheese.
In any event, play with the recipe; make it your own. It's not expensive to make and can easily be doubled if you have company.
In these trying times, who knows, maybe you can find a bit of comfort in it as well.
