Beckley’s weather-postponed Veterans Day parade will be joining a more seasonal offering, the city’s Christmas parade, on Saturday at 11 a.m. along downtown streets.
The weather.com forecast as of Wednesday night for Saturday calls for a 73 percent change of rain and a high of 53 degrees.
The combined parade promises to be one of the biggest in years, according to Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events. It will host more than 30 floats, seven bands and numerous other entries, which have registered with nearly 100 units entered as of Wednesday morning.
The parade lineup for floats and vehicles is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. along Park Avenue near Park Middle School. As police are expecting crowded streets, traffic will be detoured around the area.
Parade lineup for military vehicles is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on top level parking at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway off Neville Street.
The parade lineup for bands and walking units will be from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
Set up beside Jim Word Memorial Park will be vendors Holy O’s (hot cocoa, coffee, mini doughnuts), The Cake Box (cupcakes and more), DeeZ EatZ (food) and Frontier.
Beckley Presbyterian Church will be set up on Main Street near the courthouse and will be offering cookies for sale.
Coffee on Main, Tickety Boo Mercantile, International Grocer and the Axe Hole on Neville Street will remain open for the parade.
Before the parade gets rolling, Susan Ketron will sing a couple of Christmas songs on the judges’ stand. Lola Riser will be the parade emcee.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The grand marshal leading the parade will be Eddie Cochran representing the veterans.
The parade will turn from Main Street to Fayette Street between the courthouse and United Bank to allow police to keep South Kanawha Street open to traffic. From Fayette, the parade tracks left onto Prince Street and ends around Leslie C. Gates Place. Intersections will be shut down at 10:50 a.m. and remain closed for approximately 15 minutes after the last parade participant goes by Leslie C Gates Place.
Parade awards will be presented in the area beside the judges’ stage and First Baptist Church on Neville Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the sleigh in that area for a little while for selfies with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the sleigh. Tickety Boo Mercantile will be hosting an open house.
