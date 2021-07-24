The mission of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is to collaborate with leaders to build a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive business community. One of the most successful ways we have found to do this is through our chamber-sponsored program Leadership Beckley.
Leadership Beckley was started in 2017 and has graduated three successful classes. Through this program, we develop the leadership potential of selected individuals to prepare them for greater civic responsibility and involvement, and to provide a forum for future leaders to develop and connect in the Beckley-Raleigh County community. The class comes together from different businesses and industries, different age groups, different cultures, different values, different educations, different family dynamics, different spiritual and faith traditions and many different motivations to serve the community as the leaders of tomorrow.
The goal of the program is to give an opportunity for these individuals who are looking to help shape the future of our area, the information they need to determine how and where they fit in to make a difference. It gives them a chance to network their individual businesses they represent and learn about partnerships that may exist with areas of need.
Over the years, our community has been blessed with many great civic leaders that have served on various boards and committees across many organizations. Leadership Beckley is a successful program that ensures we sustain this level of leadership within our community by continuously training the next leaders.
The Leadership Beckley program consists of eight sessions, three hours each, and a graduation luncheon, spread over five months. Each session is held on Thursdays at a different venue and features multiple speakers associated with the theme of that session. Those themes include: Communication & Leadership Styles, Small Business & Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Volunteerism & Community Service, Economic Development, Healthcare, Education & Mentorship, and Government. These sessions allow the participants to gain a greater knowledge of the Beckley-Raleigh County community while offering opportunities for getting involved with area businesses, organizations and groups.
The leadership sessions have proven to be educational, enlightening, encouraging and bonding. Everyone comes from a different background and culture but they come together with a common purpose. The individuals become better leaders through their differences. They learn that not everyone approaches problems the same way. They develop strong leadership skills that ensure better tomorrows for our community.
The venues stretch from one end of Raleigh County to the other. This year’s class will kick off their program at Weathered Ground Brewery with a meet and greet and a tour of the brewery led by co-owner, Sam Fonda. Other venues include, the new Beckley Fire Station, Lake Stephens, the Cabins at Pine Haven, Beckley Art Center, the new Beckley Police Headquarters, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Tamarack, and Summit-Bechtel National Boy Scout Reserve.
Graduates of the program also participate in a Giving Circle project that helps to sustain the future of Leadership Beckley and contributes to the greater good of the community through a Beckley Area Foundation fund. Applications are available for individuals; or businesses who are interested in sponsoring their employees. For more information, please contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or by emailing chamber@brccc.com.
— Michelle Rotellini is president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.