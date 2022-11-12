Weekends spent on campus are always filled with activity.
Whether taking a Sunday drive to explore the nearby areas with my friends or gearing up to go to a Saturday night party, it’s always a memorable time. Overflowed by exhaustion from the busy week, I put away my books for Friday night and switch on the TV. I hear there’s a lot more to college than just class – and that is becoming true. After catching up on a night of much-needed rest, I feel refreshed and ready for the weekend shenanigans that lie ahead and the hours of studying that still need to be accomplished.
Balance and prioritize is what I tell myself when the weekend hits; I used to be so good at this when I was at home; there was little distraction and few friends to procrastinate with. As hard as it is at times, I still manage to work before I play most days. Once the coffee kicks in and the cheesy omelet sustains me, prioritizing comes into play. Like most tasks in life, I try to do the least exciting ones first and save the fun for last. Books on “Hamlet” and Swift’s poetry fill my afternoon with deep thought while the bustling bashes serve as my midnight entertainment. And if I’m lucky, there’s always a nap in the middle of all the activity.
My weeks away are packed with exhilaration, expansion, and growth in every direction. Sometimes these moments come in the classroom, learning about biomes on a Monday afternoon, while other times, these experiences happen outside the science center, out having fun with friends and meeting new people. Perhaps the thing that excites and enthralls me most about college is that each new day comes with different opportunities and experiences to endure, and often, even on weekdays, there’s plenty of fun involved.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.