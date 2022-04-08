Beckley’s Coffee & Tea Celebration, planned for Saturday, April 23, will offer a blend of coffee, tea, music, and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Beckley.
In addition to coffee and tea tastings, the event will feature musicians – Jim Snyder, Verdeant, Kate Lett, JC Square and Beckley Art Center students. Emily Pritchard will be crowned Miss Rhododendron Festival during the event. Attendees can also enjoy activities such as Refit dancing, chalk art, face painting, cornhole and a history walk.
The event is hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea vendors.
Coffee and tea participants who have confirmed participating so far include Beckley Blend, Chocolate Moose, Coal Bucket Coffee, Coffee on Main, Hebrews, Hilltop Coffee, Historic Black Knight, McDonald’s with Beckley PD (Coffee with a Cop), Moon Struck Maple, Raleigh County Community Action, and Tea Time.
A limited supply of advance tickets for the tastings will be sold at the Youth Museum and United Bank (Main Street) during the week of the event. Tickets ($5 for five sample tickets) will also be sold during the event at a ticket booth. For more information, visit the Beckley Events page on the City’s website, or Beckley Events’ Facebook event page, or call 304-256-1776.