lewisburg, w.va. – Country-music performer Cody Johnson is coming to the state fairgrounds of West Virginia on May 26, for a special performance featuring special guest Randy Houser and Tyler Booth.
The show is set to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
A pre-show party, in front of the Underwood Building on the Fairgrounds, will be open to the public starting at 3 p.m. Drinks and food will be available for purchase, and local talent Caden Glover will be playing.
Patrons who have not purchased a VIP parking pass are asked to park in the free parking lot across 219 South and enter through the tunnel.
Tickets for the show may be purchased by visiting www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
