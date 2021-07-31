Many activities in 2020 largely came to a standstill, and Coda Mountain Academy was no exception.
While the Fayette County-based academy did get to have a pilot outdoor program last fall that included math, literature and other subject areas, as well as building a hammock village, the organization's normal summer academy was sidelined a year ago by Covid-19.
The academy is back this year, and it hasn't missed a beat as activities occur weekly at the home base at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, as well as in the surrounding area. In fact, it's expanded and is reaching more children than ever.
According to its website, Coda Mountain Academy (CMA) is a non-profit organization "dedicated to equipping and developing young students and their families through unique and outstanding educational opportunities." In 2018, Coda provided over 500 youths and their families with summer camps and after-school programs. The programs train students in their particular craft but also promote invaluable life skills such as team building, integrity, positive self-image, and outstanding character. Offerings include music, Lego robotics, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, art, cooking, outdoor recreation and more.
The academy is currently concluding the sixth week of its summer 2021 cycle, with one more week scheduled next week.
A 21st Century Learning Center grant from the West Virginia Department of Education last fall has allowed the academy to increase the summer window of operation from four to seven weeks.
Esther Morey, executive director of Coda Mountain Academy, explained that the academy has worked with partners Camp Royal and Active Southern West Virginia, as well as maintaining an association with Fayette County Schools through after-school programs in Fayetteville and Oak Hill, to expand the outreach to the community in recent years.
"We've had seven weeks of camp for Coda, eight weeks of camps that Royal is doing, and Active Southern West Virginia did two weeks," said Morey. "Collectively, our three organizations which are now a collaboration have provided 17 weeks of camp this summer."
On top of that, 25 weeks of after-school programs four days a week are provided during the school year, which allows students to participate in arts, technology and STEM, outdoor recreation, adventure sports and other activities "all in the same week."
To expand from four to seven weeks and have the camp "pretty much full" has been "unbelievable," Morey said. "I feel like people are so worried about their kids having been isolated and impacted by the internet."
Camp weekly turnouts this summer have reached into the 50s and 60s for at least some of the time, according to Morey. An early camp focused on literature and history, followed by fine arts, music arts and drama, then a week for a spiritual camp to "strengthen the faith of our youth."
The last two weeks are science-related. CMA this week finished up a week focused on Lego robotics and forensics. According to Morey, the final week of activities will be centered on engineering, classic fairy tales and robotics.
"We're serving the whole child, and we have an emphasis on the emotional, social well-being of the child, as well," Morey said of the academy's mission. "So we talk about things that matter (integrity, respect, friendship, work ethic, etc.). These are the things that can give them the tools for success and pull them away from wanting to make the wrong choices. The thing is, if a kid is engaged in meaningful activities with adults who care, they are much less likely to go on drugs. We are not going to stop our kids from going on drugs by saying 'Don't do drugs.' That has never worked.
"They need a place to belong. They need meaningful engagement that's accessible. Our collaboration has removed the barriers because we care so much about these kids. What we're trying to do is remove the barriers and give them accessibility so they can belong."
A big goal is to overcome isolation some children might feel by de-emphasizing reliance on social media, addressing the problem of cyber bullying, and reducing the time children spend playing video games. "We've got to get our kids out of the screens and into real life, real relationships, real successes," said Morey. "Yes, we'll use screens when we do robotics, but that's totally different."
Activities and learning opportunities such as those offered at CMA also should help as the world attempts to move beyond the Covid-19 era. "There's a lot of damage that needs to be repaired post-pandemic."
The real credit (for Coda Mountain Academy's success) goes to God," said Morey. "He showed me years ago that I was to do this, and I do this because of the love of God.
"It is an honor and privilege."
In addition to CMA staff, teachers from the local area and outside the area are on hand in various weeks during the summer to instruct and supervise the children.
For more on Coda Mountain Academy, email info@codamountain.com or call 1-304-900-0096.
