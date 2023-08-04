Tom Cochran, former director of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, was inducted into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame at an installment ceremony on July 31 during a private event at Canaan Valley Resort.
Originally a coal miner, Cochran pursued a second career in aviation, attending the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. It was there he earned his Federal Aviation Administration certifications in 1968 in aircraft maintenance, radio operations and aircraft accident insurance investigation.
After receiving his A & P license, Cochran was hired by Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an aircraft mechanic based at Dulles International Airport, where he worked for three years until a nationwide layoff forced him to look elsewhere for employment. He found work back home in West Virginia with the Pittson Coal Company and remained there until retiring on July 7, 1997. The following day, Cochran was hired to direct operations at the local airport.
Under Cochran’s guidance, the airport completed several projects to improve safety, including obstruction removal, major interior and exterior passenger terminal renovations, and the oversight of the development of the corporate hangar area and industrial park, which led the way for future economic growth. His push for economic diversification led to a partnership with higher education, offering training to those seeking positions in aerospace technology.
Always an advocate for West Virginia, Cochran served with numerous volunteer organizations, including Visit Southern WV and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. He and his wife, Barbara, reside in Kingsland, Ga.
