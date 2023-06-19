Thomas R. Cochran, director of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley, has been inducted into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame.
The West Virginia Airport Managers Association selected Cochran and Perry E. Dillon, formerly of Elkins, for the honors after careful review and consideration.
Cochran began his aviation career as an aircraft mechanic for Trans World Airlines in Washington, D.C., before returning to West Virginia in 1971.
Cochran's true influence took shape as he guided Raleigh County Memorial Airport’s path forward. He ensured the airport remained viable and helped other civic leaders se its potential.
Cochran's commitment to economic diversification led to corporate hangar and industrial park developments, partnerships with higher education institutions providing a pathway for training for those seeking positions in aerospace technology, and passenger experience upgrades. His influence on aviation in southern West Virginia is unmatched to date.
Cochran and Dillon will be formally inducted during a special ceremony on July 31 at the Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, W.Va., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the event can be purchased for $60 by contacting info@wvama.org
The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame honors pioneers and leaders in the aviation industry who have made significant contributions to aviation in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Airport Managers Association also sponsors the West Virginia Aviation Wall of Valor, which honors living people or those who gave their lives in aviation actions where they exhibited valor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.