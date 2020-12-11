It is the time of Covid. A world like we have never experienced before. People are suffering physically, emotionally and financially. Now is the time to share whatever you can with others.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary are currently gearing up for their “Giving Hearts” program. Toys, pajamas, coats, clothing and food are distributed to those less fortunate. The ladies accumulate toys from The Greenbrier by wrapping toys for the Greenbrier Tree, by donations of toys from the Fraternal Order of Police, and from their own purchases using funds earned from sale of the Friends of Coal merchandise throughout the year and from donations.
Recently the Raleigh County Community Action Association requested help obtaining toys for distribution for children they serve throughout Raleigh County. The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary knew the time of sharing was here. The coal ladies donated four boxes of toys to the RCCAA. Hopefully this will encourage others to also share.
If you feel you can share, please donate to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 1109, Beckley, WV 25802 or the RCCAA by calling 304-252-6396 Ext 137.