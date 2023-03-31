The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary (FOCLA) is gearing up for its biggest fundraising event of the year, hosting a golf tournament at the Cobb Course in Glade Springs on June 16.
Tina Martina, a board member for the group, said members hope to have 60 teams participate.
Martina said 100 percent of proceeds from the event goes toward scholarships awarded to area high school students.
Students are eligible if they have a family member, past or present, involved in the coal industry and have a 3.0 grade average.
Last year the FOCLA awarded 16 traditional and 8 non-traditional scholarships. It continues to be a tremendous privilege for the FOCLA to support these amazing high school students on their life journey.
The tournament, which will feature on-course competitions, will use a double shot gun start on Friday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Registration starts one hour prior to tee time.
There is a $600 entry fee for each four-person team. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
For more information, contact Regina Fairchild at 304-673-2995 or at rf961@suddenlink.net or Nancy Paugh at n_paugh@yahoo.com.
