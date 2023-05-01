Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, a joint initiative between the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute and the West Virginia Coal Association and housed at the WVU Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources in Morgantown, inducted its newest class of honorees at a ceremony April 18 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston.
This year’s honorees included H. Douglas Dahl, retired CEO and president, Peabody Coal; Eddie Asbury, president, Southern Minerals, Inc.; Paul Lang, president and CEO, Arch Resources, Inc.; Stanley Suboleski, senior VP of Massey, LC; and Thomas M. Wynne, senior VP and COO, Alliance Resources.
This is the 25th class of inductees for the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, which began in 1998.
