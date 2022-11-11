Oceana officials will unveil a plaque honoring Coach Gene Gilliland today, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Gilliland Park Amphitheater.
All his former students and players are urged to attend, according to officials.
Speakers will include Randall Topping, who spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the plaque.
A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Oceana United Methodist Church.
Gilliland (1924-2020) was named general park and pool supervisor in 1960 when the pool was opened.
He and his wife, Lolita, supervised the park and pool for more than half a century. After her death in 2005, he continued to work at the park until he was 90 years of age.
Gilliland taught chemistry, physics, and math at Oceana High School for more than three decades while coaching basketball, football, and track. He was affectionally known as “Coach” to his students, players, and the community.
At the suggestion of Jesse Womack, one of Gilliland’s former students, the town council renamed the park in the couple’s honor in 1999.
