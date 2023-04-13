Local co-authors Melody Pittman and Angela Richards have presentation/book signing events in April for “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press.
The book gives ideas for seeing the best of the Mountain State, with insider tips sharing fun facts and personal recommendations. With carefully crafted itineraries for the whole family, visitors and locals alike will be ready to traverse the state like a true mountaineer.
The co-authors invite you to explore the places they’ve curated through memorable trips of their own.
In addition to four book signings in Charleston, Melody Pittman will be signing copies of the book at Sterling Drive-In, 788 Stewart St., Welch, on Monday, April 17, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Pittman is an influencer, freelancer, and writer at Wherever I May Roam Blog. She spent 44 years in Charleston and often visits, though she resides in Mesquite, Nevada.
Richards has lived in West Virginia nearly all her life. She enjoyed countless family road trips and vacations throughout the state as a child.
