Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 5, 2000. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
It’s that time again. I can no longer shut the closet door in my bedroom because of the cluttered mass bulging beyond the confines of a place I fully intended to keep neat and tidy.
Hoping for a rainy Saturday, I dread the unwelcome tasks of sorting, tossing and reorganizing this small part of my world. I hate cleaning closets because the job forces me to make too many decisions. Will I ever wear this sweater again? Probably not. Maybe. Well, I did wear it once this winter, so put it back. No. Throw it out.
I sort in four piles. Out of style. Worn out. Tired out. Out the door. Now, one would think with those particularly categories, I would get rid of most of that stuff, right? Not a chance. I’ll eventually have the clothing on hangers, and the shoes and boxes will be stacked in some semblance of order, but most of what I take out and replace with spring clothes will be right back in that closet next fall.
All too often, cleaning out my spiritual closet turns out the same way. I know the grudge I’ve held for six months needs to be thrown out, but it’s become like a comfortable old bathrobe. That resentment I have toward someone is way too ugly to hang on to, but it’s likely to wind up in the “maybe-I’ll-keep-it-just-a-little-bit-longer” pile.
Then there’s that box of good intentions I’ve planned to put into use, but somehow they always get shoved to the back of the closet, and it takes too much time to dig them out. Plans for the self-improvement project, the motivation to become more involved in my church and community and the desire to break a particular habit make it to the front hangers occasionally, but like dry-clean-only items, they get shoved aside in favor of wash-and-wear pieces that require less time and effort to launder.
The season of Lent provides an excellent time for spiritual spring cleaning, and I’ve given it more effort this year than ever before. The out-the-door pile has mounted, and I’ve resisted many an urge to pull out some choice negative attitude or favorite bad habit and wear it just one more time.
The best incentive for cleaning my bedroom closet comes after a shopping spree when I have nice, new pieces of clothing to replace the old ones. In hopes of building a better spiritual wardrobe, I’m shopping for new attitudes and behaviors that will make it impossible to keep any of the stuff I’ve managed to discard.
As for my clothes closet, well, I’m still waiting for that rainy Saturday. Thank goodness the one thing I put back into my spiritual closet is procrastination.
